Altaria Lebanon Park
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:55 PM

Altaria Lebanon Park

18 Merchant St · (603) 669-6194
Location

18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH 03766

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community. Just minutes from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and less than four miles to Dartmouth College and Hanover, NH, Altaria Luxury Apartments are setting the new standard for luxury and convenience in the Upper Valley! For a limited time we will be offering a reduced new construction pricing and when you sign a 13 month lease you will get a free months rent on any month you choose excludes first and last months rent! The new construction pricing is as follows: 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1750.00 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2100.00 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms are 2300.00 Located just off Route 120 in Lebanon, NH, Altaria Luxury Apartments has everything you’re looking for including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryers, unbelievable convenience and so much more! We are a pet friendly community. These amazing apartments are available now; however, they will not be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

