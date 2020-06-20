Altaria Lebanon Park

Amenities

Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community. Just minutes from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and less than four miles to Dartmouth College and Hanover, NH, Altaria Luxury Apartments are setting the new standard for luxury and convenience in the Upper Valley! For a limited time we will be offering a reduced new construction pricing and when you sign a 13 month lease you will get a free months rent on any month you choose excludes first and last months rent! The new construction pricing is as follows: 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1750.00 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2100.00 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms are 2300.00 Located just off Route 120 in Lebanon, NH, Altaria Luxury Apartments has everything you’re looking for including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryers, unbelievable convenience and so much more! We are a pet friendly community. These amazing apartments are available now; however, they will not be available for long!