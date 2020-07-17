32 S. Main St.

Amenities

3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities

Available July 1st



Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH. This is a spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home with hard wood flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen, formal dining, and living room are downstairs. The house is renovated with modern appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer), a security system, and has a great view in the backyard.



Tenant is responsible for electric, oil for heat and hot water (forced hot water heating), water & sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.



$2300 rent, $2300 security deposit. 12-month lease required.

No pets allowed. No smoking.



Rental application required, $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.



