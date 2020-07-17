All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like 32 S. Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lebanon, NH
/
32 S. Main St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

32 S. Main St.

32 South Main Street · (603) 448-8808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lebanon
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH 03784
West Lebanon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32 S. Main St. · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities
Available July 1st

Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH. This is a spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home with hard wood flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen, formal dining, and living room are downstairs. The house is renovated with modern appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer), a security system, and has a great view in the backyard.

Tenant is responsible for electric, oil for heat and hot water (forced hot water heating), water & sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

$2300 rent, $2300 security deposit. 12-month lease required.
No pets allowed. No smoking.

Rental application required, $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.

Real Property Management Beacon
1 School St - OFFICE
Lebanon, NH
603-448-8808

Visit our website for status updates and more available rentals at www.rpmbeacon.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 S. Main St. have any available units?
32 S. Main St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 S. Main St. have?
Some of 32 S. Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 S. Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 S. Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 S. Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 S. Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 32 S. Main St. offer parking?
No, 32 S. Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 S. Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 S. Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 S. Main St. have a pool?
No, 32 S. Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 S. Main St. have accessible units?
No, 32 S. Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 S. Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 S. Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 S. Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 S. Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32 S. Main St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lebanon Apartments with Balconies
Lebanon Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Keene, NH
Concord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Keene State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity