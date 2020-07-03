34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access sauna

6 MONTH WINTER SEASONAL

6 Month Summer/Fall Seasonal Rental $7500. Extension possible. $1,250 Security Deposit, $1,250 Initial Rent Deposit and $200 departure cleaning fee required. Tenant pays electric including electric heat. Snowplowing and Internet included. No smoking. Sorry no pets allowed.



This newly-refurnished two-bedroom condominium is a great winter seasonal getaway! Unit comes fully equipped and has new carpet and updated fixtures. Relax after a day of White Mountain winter activities. Condo has a deck with backyard views to enjoy the beautiful White Mountain snowfalls and winter sunsets.



Rental includes 4 passes to the Waterville Estates Community Center for access to indoor pools, hot tub, sauna, cardio/weight room and pub. Winter fun includes cross-country and snowshoe trails throughout the resort community with snowmobile trails nearby.



Campton Mountain is located just down the road from the condo and offers affordable skiing and lodge with food and beverages. Waterville Valley is 10 minutes from here and you can be at Loon or Cannon Mountain in less than 30 minutes from the condo.



Coin-Operated Washer/Dryer on site



**Four-Wheel-Drive vehicle is recommended in the winter**



Bed set up includes: Bedroom 1: Queen Bedroom 2: Bunk 2 twin.

Living Room: Sleep Sofa Full Bath

Linen Rental Program available.