Grafton County, NH
34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5

34 Weetamoo Trail · (603) 726-3344
Location

34 Weetamoo Trail, Grafton County, NH 03223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
6 MONTH WINTER SEASONAL
6 Month Summer/Fall Seasonal Rental $7500. Extension possible. $1,250 Security Deposit, $1,250 Initial Rent Deposit and $200 departure cleaning fee required. Tenant pays electric including electric heat. Snowplowing and Internet included. No smoking. Sorry no pets allowed.

This newly-refurnished two-bedroom condominium is a great winter seasonal getaway! Unit comes fully equipped and has new carpet and updated fixtures. Relax after a day of White Mountain winter activities. Condo has a deck with backyard views to enjoy the beautiful White Mountain snowfalls and winter sunsets.

Rental includes 4 passes to the Waterville Estates Community Center for access to indoor pools, hot tub, sauna, cardio/weight room and pub. Winter fun includes cross-country and snowshoe trails throughout the resort community with snowmobile trails nearby.

Campton Mountain is located just down the road from the condo and offers affordable skiing and lodge with food and beverages. Waterville Valley is 10 minutes from here and you can be at Loon or Cannon Mountain in less than 30 minutes from the condo.

Coin-Operated Washer/Dryer on site

**Four-Wheel-Drive vehicle is recommended in the winter**

Bed set up includes: Bedroom 1: Queen Bedroom 2: Bunk 2 twin.
Living Room: Sleep Sofa Full Bath
Linen Rental Program available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have any available units?
34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grafton County, NH.
What amenities does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have?
Some of 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Weetamoo Trail, Bolder Village Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
