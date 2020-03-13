3 High Country Way, #17 - 1

Amenities

2020-2021 Winter Seasonal Rental $3,000 Rent, $3,000 Security Deposit and $500 Departure Cleaning Fee.



This 4 bedroom, 2,100 square foot townhouse rental has loads of great features for you and your family! Plenty of space to socialize and have a post-skiing get together! This large, open concept main living area has space to lounge, cook in the kitchen just steps away, with a dining area in between! There is also sitting/reading area in between the living rooms and a bedroom!



Located minutes to the mountain, this unit is also close to the shuttle route for easy pickup/drop off at the mountain!



Easy Drive to Town Square in Waterville Valley for shopping, restaurants, pubs and some many activities! Clay Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Year-Round Ice Skating, X-Country Ski trails, Sleigh rides.



Come take a look today and book this unit for your family for next ski season!



Bed Set Up



1st Floor: Bedroom 1: King and Bunk Bed Bedroom 2: King and Bunk Bed (Full Bathroom)

2nd Floor Bedroom 3: King with Private Bath

3rd Floor: Bedroom 4: King (Full Bathroom)



Linens not included (towels, fitted and flat sheets). Comforters and pillows provided. Optional Linen Rental Program available. No Smoking. No pets allowed.