Grafton County, NH
3 High Country Way, #17 - 1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:09 AM

3 High Country Way, #17 - 1

3 High Country Way · (603) 726-3344
Location

3 High Country Way, Grafton County, NH 03215

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
2020-2021 Winter Seasonal Rental $3,000 Rent, $3,000 Security Deposit and $500 Departure Cleaning Fee.

This 4 bedroom, 2,100 square foot townhouse rental has loads of great features for you and your family! Plenty of space to socialize and have a post-skiing get together! This large, open concept main living area has space to lounge, cook in the kitchen just steps away, with a dining area in between! There is also sitting/reading area in between the living rooms and a bedroom!

Located minutes to the mountain, this unit is also close to the shuttle route for easy pickup/drop off at the mountain!

Easy Drive to Town Square in Waterville Valley for shopping, restaurants, pubs and some many activities! Clay Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Year-Round Ice Skating, X-Country Ski trails, Sleigh rides.

Come take a look today and book this unit for your family for next ski season!

Bed Set Up

1st Floor:  Bedroom 1: King and Bunk Bed  Bedroom 2: King and Bunk Bed (Full Bathroom)
2nd Floor Bedroom 3: King with Private Bath 
3rd Floor: Bedroom 4: King (Full Bathroom)

Linens not included (towels, fitted and flat sheets). Comforters and pillows provided. Optional Linen Rental Program available. No Smoking. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

