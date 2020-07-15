15 Pollard Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

****Weekly Summer Rental****Private home located 20 feet from the waters edge! Multi level living space to enjoy your next vacation! Interior includes: 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, eat in kitchen and large living room. Home has a spacious deck, grassy lawn, sandy beach and a MOORING for your watercraft. Equipped with cool A/C to keep you comfortable during those humid nights, cable and wifi. Plenty of parking to include boat trailer parking. This home shares 89 feet of sandy beach front with only one another home. Lower level bedrooms: set of bunks and queen bed and 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. Main level: set of bunks with a queen bed and the 2nd bedroom has a full bed. Sleeps 11 with 4 additional day guests. Sorry no pets and no smoking.