All apartments in Grafton County
Find more places like 15 Pollard Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grafton County, NH
/
15 Pollard Path
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

15 Pollard Path

15 Pollard Path · (603) 717-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Pollard Path, Grafton County, NH 03222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
****Weekly Summer Rental****Private home located 20 feet from the waters edge! Multi level living space to enjoy your next vacation! Interior includes: 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, eat in kitchen and large living room. Home has a spacious deck, grassy lawn, sandy beach and a MOORING for your watercraft. Equipped with cool A/C to keep you comfortable during those humid nights, cable and wifi. Plenty of parking to include boat trailer parking. This home shares 89 feet of sandy beach front with only one another home. Lower level bedrooms: set of bunks and queen bed and 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. Main level: set of bunks with a queen bed and the 2nd bedroom has a full bed. Sleeps 11 with 4 additional day guests. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Pollard Path have any available units?
15 Pollard Path has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Pollard Path have?
Some of 15 Pollard Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Pollard Path currently offering any rent specials?
15 Pollard Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Pollard Path pet-friendly?
No, 15 Pollard Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 15 Pollard Path offer parking?
Yes, 15 Pollard Path offers parking.
Does 15 Pollard Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Pollard Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Pollard Path have a pool?
No, 15 Pollard Path does not have a pool.
Does 15 Pollard Path have accessible units?
No, 15 Pollard Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Pollard Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Pollard Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Pollard Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Pollard Path has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Pollard Path?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAKeene, NHLondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, MEDerry, NH
Somersworth, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity