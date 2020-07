Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Weekly vacation rental. Canoe, kayak or just enjoy the abundance of wildlife at this private lodge overlooking your very own private pond with the Squam Range in the background. Also includes a dock slip on Big Squam Lake.Sleeps 4. This is a weekly vacation rental.