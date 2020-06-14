Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in East Merrimack, NH with gym

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 5 miles of East Merrimack
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 10 miles of East Merrimack
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Manchester
29 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1084 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Northwest Manchester
1 Unit Available
10 Northbrook Drive
10 Northbrook Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1025 sqft
Open light and bright 3rd Floor garden condo with a small room for office or walk-in closet. Includes Heat and Hot water. 2 parking spaces one of which is a carport with a storage unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in East Merrimack, NH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Merrimack renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

