pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Concord, NH
1 Unit Available
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
1 Unit Available
172 North Main Street
172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1386 sqft
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
17 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
1 Unit Available
20 Old Turnpike Road
20 Old Turnpike Road, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
For lease is this cute & efficient 1 bedroom & 1 bath ranch style home. Walk out basement could easily be used for additional living space if needed. Situated on a great 3 acre lot and being offered at $1100.00 per month.
1 Unit Available
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.