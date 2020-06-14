Apartment List
/
NE
/
la vista
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

91 Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1832 sqft
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
6 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,307
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13114 W Lincoln Rd
13114 Lincoln Rd, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1639 sqft
New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome In Papillion - Property Id: 249481 Located in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morton Meadows
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3021 sqft
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.
City Guide for La Vista, NE

"Hasta la vista, I'm gonna say goodbye to you / Whatever happens I'll be cool with you." (-Camp Rock)

La Vista is a city in Sarpy County, Nebraska with a population of 15,758. It’s just a baby town, having incorporated in 1960; but, boy is it growing fast! There are a number of great schools here, like the Papillion-La Vista High School and the La-Vista Junior High. It’s bordered by Omaha and Ralson, larger Nebraskan cities and I-80, the long cross-country highway, runs across the east side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Vista, NE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

La Vista 1 BedroomsLa Vista 2 BedroomsLa Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vista 3 BedroomsLa Vista Apartments with Balcony
La Vista Apartments with GarageLa Vista Apartments with GymLa Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Vista Apartments with Parking
La Vista Apartments with PoolLa Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vista Furnished ApartmentsLa Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IAPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University