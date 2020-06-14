91 Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE with hardwood floors

"Hasta la vista, I'm gonna say goodbye to you / Whatever happens I'll be cool with you." (-Camp Rock)

La Vista is a city in Sarpy County, Nebraska with a population of 15,758. It’s just a baby town, having incorporated in 1960; but, boy is it growing fast! There are a number of great schools here, like the Papillion-La Vista High School and the La-Vista Junior High. It’s bordered by Omaha and Ralson, larger Nebraskan cities and I-80, the long cross-country highway, runs across the east side. See more