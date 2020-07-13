/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE with pool
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
61 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Central Bellevue
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$680
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The West End
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
32 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$930
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Similar Pages
Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments with Balcony
Bellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool