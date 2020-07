Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill

Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need. Enjoy the many features that make Brent Village a special place to call home. Whether it is our playground, sparkling pool, fitness center or great location, there is something here for everyone.