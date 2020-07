Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3BR/3.5BA/2 car garage twin home in Beacon Ranch, featuring TWO master suites! Includes all appliances, washer/dryer, and fully landscaped yard! Located just off University Ave and 40th Street, this home boasts easy access to every major highway and downtown Williston. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood near the Little Muddy River. Corner lot! Hurry before it's gone!