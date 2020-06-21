2750 Divide St W

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity- One month FREE - Property Id: 68136
ONE MONTH FREE!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showings are only available on or after July 1st
A rare opportunity of a beautiful home in this outstanding location!
Very close to the outstanding Brooks Harbor's elementary school,
numerous parks, playgrounds, walking trails, and the new sports arena and shopping center on Sheyenne and 32nd.
Quick access to I-94
Less than ten-minute drive to New Sanford hospital
Close to cashwise and new Hornbacher's.
Upstairs washer/dryer
Spacious (over 2100 square feet) single home
PRIVATE back yard
PRIVATE 10x12 brown treated Deck with landing stairs
PRIVATE driveway
Large two stall garage with FLOOR DRAIN
Large and functioal rooms (including basement)
14 ft ceilings and large windows offer terrific open space feeling
Large and beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68136
