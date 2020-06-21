2750 Divide St W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground

Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity- One month FREE - Property Id: 68136



ONE MONTH FREE!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showings are only available on or after July 1st

A rare opportunity of a beautiful home in this outstanding location!

Very close to the outstanding Brooks Harbor's elementary school,

numerous parks, playgrounds, walking trails, and the new sports arena and shopping center on Sheyenne and 32nd.

Quick access to I-94

Less than ten-minute drive to New Sanford hospital

Close to cashwise and new Hornbacher's.

Upstairs washer/dryer

Spacious (over 2100 square feet) single home

PRIVATE back yard

PRIVATE 10x12 brown treated Deck with landing stairs

PRIVATE driveway

Large two stall garage with FLOOR DRAIN

Large and functioal rooms (including basement)

14 ft ceilings and large windows offer terrific open space feeling

Large and beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68136

