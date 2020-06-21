All apartments in West Fargo
Location

2750 Divide St W, West Fargo, ND 58078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity- One month FREE - Property Id: 68136

ONE MONTH FREE!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showings are only available on or after July 1st
A rare opportunity of a beautiful home in this outstanding location!
Very close to the outstanding Brooks Harbor's elementary school,
numerous parks, playgrounds, walking trails, and the new sports arena and shopping center on Sheyenne and 32nd.
Quick access to I-94
Less than ten-minute drive to New Sanford hospital
Close to cashwise and new Hornbacher's.
Upstairs washer/dryer
Spacious (over 2100 square feet) single home
PRIVATE back yard
PRIVATE 10x12 brown treated Deck with landing stairs
PRIVATE driveway
Large two stall garage with FLOOR DRAIN
Large and functioal rooms (including basement)
14 ft ceilings and large windows offer terrific open space feeling
Large and beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68136
Property Id 68136

(RLNE5843412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Divide St W have any available units?
2750 Divide St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Fargo, ND.
What amenities does 2750 Divide St W have?
Some of 2750 Divide St W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Divide St W currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Divide St W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Divide St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Divide St W is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Divide St W offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Divide St W does offer parking.
Does 2750 Divide St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 Divide St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Divide St W have a pool?
No, 2750 Divide St W does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Divide St W have accessible units?
No, 2750 Divide St W does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Divide St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Divide St W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Divide St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Divide St W does not have units with air conditioning.
