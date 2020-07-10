All apartments in Minot
Find more places like Brooklyn Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Brooklyn Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Brooklyn Heights

411 8th Street Southwest · (701) 401-7693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 724 6th Avenue SW - #2A · Avail. Sep 1

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brooklyn Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
724 6th Avenue SW - #2A Available 09/01/20 Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot - Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot, with easy access to main roadways like Burdick Expressway and Broadway. Near by, you can find great local restaurants and shopping.

Brooklyn Heights offers great value for your money and a view of Minot’s Souris River Valley. Brooklyn Heights features on-site manager, air conditioning, units with balconies, off-street parking with plug-ins, and heat paid!

Call us today at 701-818-7043 or email magiccityapts@immapartments.com!

(RLNE3491192)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $325-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brooklyn Heights have any available units?
Brooklyn Heights has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Brooklyn Heights have?
Some of Brooklyn Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooklyn Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Brooklyn Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brooklyn Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooklyn Heights is pet friendly.
Does Brooklyn Heights offer parking?
Yes, Brooklyn Heights offers parking.
Does Brooklyn Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brooklyn Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooklyn Heights have a pool?
No, Brooklyn Heights does not have a pool.
Does Brooklyn Heights have accessible units?
No, Brooklyn Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Brooklyn Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Brooklyn Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brooklyn Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brooklyn Heights has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Brooklyn Heights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Dakota Arms
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE
Minot, ND 58701
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Southdale
1526 16th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity