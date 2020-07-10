Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed

724 6th Avenue SW - #2A Available 09/01/20 Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot - Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot, with easy access to main roadways like Burdick Expressway and Broadway. Near by, you can find great local restaurants and shopping.



Brooklyn Heights offers great value for your money and a view of Minot’s Souris River Valley. Brooklyn Heights features on-site manager, air conditioning, units with balconies, off-street parking with plug-ins, and heat paid!



Call us today at 701-818-7043 or email magiccityapts@immapartments.com!



(RLNE3491192)