Minot, ND
Sunset Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Sunset Pointe

2200 33rd Street NW · (701) 380-5898
Minot
Location

2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 33rd Street NW #301 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2200 33rd Street NW #202 · Avail. Aug 10

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2200 33rd Street NW #309 · Avail. Aug 8

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Pointe have any available units?
Sunset Pointe has 3 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunset Pointe have?
Some of Sunset Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Pointe offers parking.
Does Sunset Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Pointe have a pool?
No, Sunset Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Sunset Pointe have accessible units?
No, Sunset Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunset Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunset Pointe has units with air conditioning.
