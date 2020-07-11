All apartments in Minot
Minot, ND
Prairie Heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Prairie Heights

Open Now until 6pm
3414 21st Avenue Northwest · (701) 380-8665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3414 21st Avenue NW 201

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 2213 33rd Street NW 101

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 3414 21st Avenue NW 310

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 35th Street NW 304

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 3312 21st Avenue NW 206

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 3312 21st Avenue NW 211

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 59+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 21st Avenue NW 310

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Unit 3312 21st Avenue NW 214

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Unit 2220 35th Street NW 208

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more!

With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie Heights is conveniently located to many shops & restaurants, St. Alexius Medical Center, Minot Air Force Base, and Market Place Foods. It is minutes from Minot’s Souris Valley Golf Course and walking path and a short drive to the Dakota Square Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Heights have any available units?
Prairie Heights has 94 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prairie Heights have?
Some of Prairie Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Heights pet-friendly?
No, Prairie Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Prairie Heights offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Heights offers parking.
Does Prairie Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Heights have a pool?
No, Prairie Heights does not have a pool.
Does Prairie Heights have accessible units?
No, Prairie Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Prairie Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prairie Heights has units with air conditioning.
