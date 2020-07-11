Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more!



With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie Heights is conveniently located to many shops & restaurants, St. Alexius Medical Center, Minot Air Force Base, and Market Place Foods. It is minutes from Minot’s Souris Valley Golf Course and walking path and a short drive to the Dakota Square Mall.