Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.



Located close to Minots downtown, it offers easy access to major roadways.



Come take a look at these pet friendly apartments at 700 N Broadway!



(RLNE3560259)