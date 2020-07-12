All apartments in Minot
Minot, ND
Colton Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Colton Heights

707 6th Avenue Southwest · (701) 419-1014
Location

707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 707 6th Avenue SW - 206 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colton Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.

Located close to Minots downtown, it offers easy access to major roadways.

Come take a look at these pet friendly apartments at 700 N Broadway!

(RLNE3560259)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colton Heights have any available units?
Colton Heights has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Colton Heights have?
Some of Colton Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colton Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Colton Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colton Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Colton Heights is pet friendly.
Does Colton Heights offer parking?
Yes, Colton Heights offers parking.
Does Colton Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colton Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colton Heights have a pool?
No, Colton Heights does not have a pool.
Does Colton Heights have accessible units?
No, Colton Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Colton Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colton Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Colton Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colton Heights has units with air conditioning.
