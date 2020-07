Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage accessible accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

13 1st Avenue SW - 501 Available 08/07/20 First Avenue Apartments - Downtown living at some of it's finest. - First Avenue Apartments are a beautifully decorated historical building. Offering great views of downtown and Minot's north side. They feature a Fitness Center, In-unit laundry, parking garage pass, and and an Elevator for easy access!



Central Air

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Microwave in select units

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Additional Storage Available

Fitness Center

Elevator

Garage Parking Pass Included

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Smoke-Free



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3564832)