Minot, ND
Fairmont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Fairmont

Open Now until 5pm
405 11th Avenue Southwest · (701) 638-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Minot
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

405 11th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 11th Avenue SW - 7 · Avail. Aug 10

$635

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairmont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Great Central Location! Heat Paid & Pet Friendly! - Location, Location, Location!
This affordable property is centrally located near Broadway with convenient access to surrounding restaurants, shops, and scenic views of the Scandinavian Heritage Park. Fairmont is a small, quaint community where you can bring your furry friends and have your heat paid for those cold winter months!

Contact us today for a tour of your next home!

(RLNE3564842)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairmont have any available units?
Fairmont has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fairmont have?
Some of Fairmont's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairmont currently offering any rent specials?
Fairmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairmont pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairmont is pet friendly.
Does Fairmont offer parking?
Yes, Fairmont offers parking.
Does Fairmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairmont have a pool?
No, Fairmont does not have a pool.
Does Fairmont have accessible units?
No, Fairmont does not have accessible units.
Does Fairmont have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fairmont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairmont has units with air conditioning.
