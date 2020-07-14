Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning smoke-free community

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance garage parking accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Great Central Location! Heat Paid & Pet Friendly! - Location, Location, Location!

This affordable property is centrally located near Broadway with convenient access to surrounding restaurants, shops, and scenic views of the Scandinavian Heritage Park. Fairmont is a small, quaint community where you can bring your furry friends and have your heat paid for those cold winter months!



(RLNE3564842)