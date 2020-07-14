All apartments in Minot
Dakota Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Dakota Arms

Open Now until 5pm
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest · (701) 409-2575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 32nd Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 32nd Avenue SW 301 · Avail. Aug 10

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
1112 32nd Avenue SW 301 Available 08/10/20 Dakota Arms Apartments - Behind Dakota Square Mall! - Dakota Arms Apartments are located in southwest Minot in a residential area behind Dakota Square Mall! This is a great location near many restaurants and shopping, but is located just off the high traffic roadways!

All units include single car garage and have air conditioning, A controlled access building, each level has it's own laundry room. 2nd and 3rd floor units feature private balconies.

Budget friendly with heat, water, sewer and garbage paid! Call IMM today, 701-852-3648!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2522670)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Arms have any available units?
Dakota Arms has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Dakota Arms have?
Some of Dakota Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota Arms pet-friendly?
No, Dakota Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Dakota Arms offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Arms offers parking.
Does Dakota Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dakota Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Arms have a pool?
No, Dakota Arms does not have a pool.
Does Dakota Arms have accessible units?
No, Dakota Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Dakota Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Arms has units with dishwashers.
Does Dakota Arms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dakota Arms has units with air conditioning.
