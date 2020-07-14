Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

1112 32nd Avenue SW 301 Available 08/10/20 Dakota Arms Apartments - Behind Dakota Square Mall! - Dakota Arms Apartments are located in southwest Minot in a residential area behind Dakota Square Mall! This is a great location near many restaurants and shopping, but is located just off the high traffic roadways!



All units include single car garage and have air conditioning, A controlled access building, each level has it's own laundry room. 2nd and 3rd floor units feature private balconies.



Budget friendly with heat, water, sewer and garbage paid! Call IMM today, 701-852-3648!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2522670)