3338 8th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed, 3 bath twinhome on North end near Air Force Base - 3 bed, 3 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy access to North Broadway. This home includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.



SPECIAL OFFER! First month FREE when you sign a 12 month lease!!



All utilities, lawn care and snow removal are the responsibility of the tenant.



Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout.



Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.



Call Tim at 701-238-6911 or our leasing office at 701-552-7009. You can apply online at www.OPM.rent.



(RLNE3464980)