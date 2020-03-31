All apartments in Minot
Location

3338 8th St NE, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3338 8th St NE · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 3 bath twinhome on North end near Air Force Base - 3 bed, 3 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy access to North Broadway. This home includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.

SPECIAL OFFER! First month FREE when you sign a 12 month lease!!

All utilities, lawn care and snow removal are the responsibility of the tenant.

Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout.

Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.

Call Tim at 701-238-6911 or our leasing office at 701-552-7009. You can apply online at www.OPM.rent.

(RLNE3464980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 8th St NE have any available units?
3338 8th St NE has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3338 8th St NE have?
Some of 3338 8th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 8th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3338 8th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 8th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3338 8th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does 3338 8th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3338 8th St NE does offer parking.
Does 3338 8th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 8th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 8th St NE have a pool?
No, 3338 8th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3338 8th St NE have accessible units?
No, 3338 8th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 8th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 8th St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 8th St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3338 8th St NE has units with air conditioning.
