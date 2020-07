Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible parking cc payments e-payments

Welcome to the Opera House Lofts! Your opportunity to live in the newly restored historic Metropolitan Opera House has arrived. This beautiful property offers a large living space and washer and dryer in unit! While living at the Opera House Lofts you’ll enjoy the history of the building through the exposed brick and beams of the original structure.