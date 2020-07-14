All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Chandler 1802

1802 South 20th Street · (833) 396-9092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 1

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandler 1802.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
Chandler 1802 is a charming 24-plex located in Grand Forks, ND with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With features like dishwashers, garages, and great locations, the only thing missing at Chandler 1802 Apartments is you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space, Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chandler 1802 have any available units?
Chandler 1802 has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Chandler 1802 have?
Some of Chandler 1802's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chandler 1802 currently offering any rent specials?
Chandler 1802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chandler 1802 pet-friendly?
No, Chandler 1802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Chandler 1802 offer parking?
Yes, Chandler 1802 offers parking.
Does Chandler 1802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chandler 1802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chandler 1802 have a pool?
No, Chandler 1802 does not have a pool.
Does Chandler 1802 have accessible units?
No, Chandler 1802 does not have accessible units.
Does Chandler 1802 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chandler 1802 has units with dishwashers.
Does Chandler 1802 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chandler 1802 has units with air conditioning.
