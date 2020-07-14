Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandler 1802.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
Chandler 1802 is a charming 24-plex located in Grand Forks, ND with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With features like dishwashers, garages, and great locations, the only thing missing at Chandler 1802 Apartments is you!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)