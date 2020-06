Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 Bedroom House for Rent - 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent near UND. Nice neighborhood with parking in the alley and driveway. Has a one stall garage. This house has just had a complete kitchen remodel and main floor bathroom remodel within the last couple of years. Many improvements to basement bedrooms and bathroom. University Park is one block away and the Ralph Engelstad Arena is two blocks away. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal.



Contact TruHome for more details and showings.



TruHome Property Solutions

leasing@truhomeproperties.com

701-620-1597

www.truhomeproperties.com



(RLNE5733737)