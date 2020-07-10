All apartments in Grand Forks
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
Campus Place V Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place V Apartments

411 North 42nd Street · (701) 401-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place V Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Experience the Dakota Commercial lifestyle at Campus Place 5! With some of the most unique floor plans in the city, our cozy one- to three-bedroom apartment homes offer rounded dining areas, and spacious layouts! Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 5 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Outdoor Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place V Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place V Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Forks, ND.
What amenities does Campus Place V Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place V Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place V Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place V Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place V Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Campus Place V Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Campus Place V Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place V Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place V Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place V Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place V Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place V Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place V Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place V Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place V Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place V Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place V Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place V Apartments has units with air conditioning.
