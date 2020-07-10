Campus Place V Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Experience the Dakota Commercial lifestyle at Campus Place 5! With some of the most unique floor plans in the city, our cozy one- to three-bedroom apartment homes offer rounded dining areas, and spacious layouts! Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away! Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 5 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.