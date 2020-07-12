Campus Place III Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Come home to Campus Place 3! Our cozy one- to four-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you are looking for in your next home! Our spacious layouts offer large living space and walk-in closets. Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms. Some units include a den for additional living space. Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry, making laundry day a breeze! You are certain to appreciate the single-car garage along with reserved off-street parking, making those winter months a breeze. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartments but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room.