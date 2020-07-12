All apartments in Grand Forks
Grand Forks, ND
Campus Place III Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place III Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
4278 University Avenue · (701) 401-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place III Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Come home to Campus Place 3! Our cozy one- to four-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you are looking for in your next home! Our spacious layouts offer large living space and walk-in closets. Many units have been upgraded to include maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms. Some units include a den for additional living space. Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry, making laundry day a breeze! You are certain to appreciate the single-car garage along with reserved off-street parking, making those winter months a breeze. You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartments but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Parking, Assigned Garage Stalls. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place III Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place III Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Campus Place III Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place III Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place III Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place III Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place III Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Campus Place III Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Campus Place III Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place III Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place III Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place III Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place III Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place III Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place III Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place III Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place III Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place III Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place III Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place III Apartments has units with air conditioning.
