Wrightsville Beach, NC
217 Water Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

217 Water Street

217 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 Water Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
Wrightsville Beach

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom home just steps away from the public access to Banks Channel and 2 blocks from public beach access Number 40 by lifeguard stand #13. Come enjoy living on the Southend of Wrightsville Beach!Current furnishings can stay or go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

