217 Water Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 Wrightsville Beach
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom home just steps away from the public access to Banks Channel and 2 blocks from public beach access Number 40 by lifeguard stand #13. Come enjoy living on the Southend of Wrightsville Beach!Current furnishings can stay or go.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Water Street have any available units?
217 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wrightsville Beach, NC.
Is 217 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 Water Street is not currently offering any rent specials.