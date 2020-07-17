All apartments in Wrightsboro
Find more places like 309 Cardiff Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wrightsboro, NC
/
309 Cardiff Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

309 Cardiff Rd.

309 Cardiff Road · (910) 900-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

309 Cardiff Road, Wrightsboro, NC 28429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Cardiff Rd. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
309 Cardiff Rd. Available 07/20/20 Walnut Hills Brick Ranch - Castle Hayne - 3 bedroom 1.5 brick ranch located in Walnut Hills in Castle Hayne. Only minutes from Wilmington, this home features new laminate flooring (in progress), will be newly painted, has a covered front porch, large yard with fenced-in back yard and small storage shed. Walnut Hills is a quiet community located off of Castle Hayne Rd. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee.Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.

After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.

Unlimited Property Solutions
5101 Dunlea Court - Suite 204B
Wilmington, NC 28405
(910) 900-7767
www.upswilmington.com

(RLNE5912674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have any available units?
309 Cardiff Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 Cardiff Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
309 Cardiff Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Cardiff Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wrightsboro.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. offer parking?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have a pool?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have accessible units?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Cardiff Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Cardiff Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 309 Cardiff Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity