Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

309 Cardiff Rd. Available 07/20/20 Walnut Hills Brick Ranch - Castle Hayne - 3 bedroom 1.5 brick ranch located in Walnut Hills in Castle Hayne. Only minutes from Wilmington, this home features new laminate flooring (in progress), will be newly painted, has a covered front porch, large yard with fenced-in back yard and small storage shed. Walnut Hills is a quiet community located off of Castle Hayne Rd. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee.Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.



After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.



Unlimited Property Solutions

5101 Dunlea Court - Suite 204B

Wilmington, NC 28405

(910) 900-7767

www.upswilmington.com



(RLNE5912674)