24 Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC with washer-dryer

912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville

301 South Square Drive
301 South Square Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has been well maintained and updated with laminate wood floors downstairs, neutral paint colors and carpet upstairs. The fenced in backyard features a pergola and fire pit. Rental includes washer and dryer.

4140 Dudleys Grant Drive
4140 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Move-in Ready in Wintergreen, Hope middle school district, located in popular Dudley's Grant, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath.

2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.

1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Verified

Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.

120 H Chandler Drive
120 H Chandler Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1494 sqft
120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping.

The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

Tar River University
1203 E 2nd St
1203 East 2nd Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionally managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LLC This charming 2 bedroom house is located in the heart of the Pirate community just minutes from ECU college, local pubs and restaurants and shopping centers.

Tar River University
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

1126 Brownlea Drive
1126 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1382 sqft
Easy access to ECU and downtown on bus route. This 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse provides a separate bedroom with bath for each which makes it ideal for roommates.

102 Lord Ashley Drive
102 Lord Ashley Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$600
3200 sqft
**$600** per room, UTILITIES INCLUDED and fully FURNISHED Perfect for students, traveling nurses and all needing short term rentals!Rental includes full access to BILLIARDS/GAMING room with mounted flat screen TVPool table will be installed

2607 Bluff View Drive
2607 Bluff View Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
Desirable THREE bedroom duplex in the heart of the medical district. that has a fully enclosed back yard with patio area to enjoy the outdoors. All appliances included. Please call for more information/showings.

Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.

4020 Laurel Ridge Drive
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Minutes from Vidant, BRAND NEW home in a sought after neighborhood.3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor-plan offering Spacious Great-room with Gas Logs Fireplace opens to the Kitchen w/ Large Raised Bar Area & SS Appliances.

4217 Pitt Street B
4217 Pitt Street, Ayden, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
768 sqft
This completely remodeled duplex in ayden comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It also includes a washer, dryer and storage unit. Hurry it wont last long! No pets allowed Please fill out application online.

2320 Chavis Drive
2320 B Chavis Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1405 sqft
3 bedrooms 2.5 bath in Wintergreen, Hope and DH Conley. Move in ready with huge kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring downstairs, attached storage and super close to ECU bus line.

113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).

2408 King Richard Court
2408 King Richard Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2408 King Richard Court in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Tar River University
322 Brownlea Drive
322 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
First Floor spacious 3 bedroom/3 full bath condo, unfurnished. Amenities include washer/dryer in unit; Two refrigerators; Microwave/Range; Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Walk/Bike/Ride Bus to ECU. Water and Sewer included.

525 Spring Forest Road
525 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 full bath upstairs condo in Spring Forest. Just minutes from Vidant and easy access to Greenville amenities. Washer and dryer come with unit.

2112 Flagstone Court
2112 Flagstone Ct, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location..2 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome in Cobblestone. Updated Unit with all stainless steel appliances, convenient to the medical district! Electric Fireplace in the cozy living room. COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

7 Upton Court
7 Upton Court Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Each bedroom has a bath. Half bath downstairs. Nice pantry and kitchen. Fenced Patio with storage. Great looking townhome. Pest control included.Stackable Washer/Dryer in place

