Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bike storage clubhouse hot tub

No matter how you make a living, Thornberry Park Apartment Community makes living better. Our oversized 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently set back from, but within easy distance of the main shopping district in Wilson, NC. Various stylish floor plans with modern conveniences provide choices for additional living space. Single professionals and families alike love the conveniences Thornberry Park offers. Available options include online payments and a large selection of on-site entertainment. Choose a favorite DVD or game to play in the 24-seat, wide-screen multi-media theater, exercise in the expansive fitness facility, or surf the web while sunning poolside. Professionals make good use of the WiFi Café and business center, while younger members of the family enjoy the playground area. Even four-legged family members get in the action, playing in the leash-free fenced pet park. At Thornberry Park we lead the way to better living.