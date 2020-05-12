All apartments in Whispering Pines
Find more places like 7 Par Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whispering Pines, NC
/
7 Par Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:04 AM

7 Par Drive

7 Par Drive · (912) 704-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Par Drive, Whispering Pines, NC 28327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 7 Par Drive! Gorgeous Ranch Style Home - Golf Front Property: Available for June Move-in. Home has a great flowing floor plan with beautiful windows and is PET FRIENDLY. Wood Floors Throughout ENTIRE HOME! Kitchen includes numerous cabinets with fun features and great view of the Golf Course. Owners Suite has a gigantic closet and a newly remodeled bathroom. 7 Par has a great garage that allows 2 cars to park with plenty of room for additional storage. Home is located near numerous trails, lakes, the community renowned Reservoir Park, Green Way Trail System, and The Horticultural Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Par Drive have any available units?
7 Par Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Par Drive have?
Some of 7 Par Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Par Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Par Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Par Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Par Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7 Par Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7 Par Drive does offer parking.
Does 7 Par Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Par Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Par Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Par Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Par Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Par Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Par Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Par Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Par Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Par Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Par Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Holly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NC
Pinehurst, NCLumberton, NCAngier, NCCarthage, NCSanford, NCRockfish, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity