Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Welcome to 7 Par Drive! Gorgeous Ranch Style Home - Golf Front Property: Available for June Move-in. Home has a great flowing floor plan with beautiful windows and is PET FRIENDLY. Wood Floors Throughout ENTIRE HOME! Kitchen includes numerous cabinets with fun features and great view of the Golf Course. Owners Suite has a gigantic closet and a newly remodeled bathroom. 7 Par has a great garage that allows 2 cars to park with plenty of room for additional storage. Home is located near numerous trails, lakes, the community renowned Reservoir Park, Green Way Trail System, and The Horticultural Garden.