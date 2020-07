Amenities

2166 George Hayes Road Available 08/01/20 2166 George Hayes Road - This large inviting farm house will be available early August 2020!! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled conveniently between Boone and Blowing Rock, NC. This home has numerous unique features including a large soaking tub in the master bathroom and colorful landscaping around the property.



The home is heated by oil furnace.



Not student friendly. Pets considered with screening and applicable fees. Lawn maintenance included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities. Fireplace not able to be used.



