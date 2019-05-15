All apartments in Watauga County
Find more places like 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga County, NC
/
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:17 AM

116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202

116 Moonlight Ridge Rd · (828) 262-1081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC 28607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 · Avail. now

$1,174

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center. Upstairs unit built for optimal natural light and intake of mountain surroundings. Washer and dryer, Dishwasher, Gas stove. Tenant is responsible for electric, phone, satellite, and high speed internet. No Pets as per POA. Tenants are to abide by POA Rules and Regulations, and are responsible for electricity. Not a student friendly property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have any available units?
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 has a unit available for $1,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have?
Some of 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 currently offering any rent specials?
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 pet-friendly?
No, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga County.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 offer parking?
No, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 does not offer parking.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have a pool?
Yes, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 has a pool.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have accessible units?
No, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCJohnson City, TNMooresville, NCHickory, NCKingsport, TNStatesville, NC
Weaverville, NCDenver, NCElizabethton, TNBristol, VALincolnton, NCLenoir, NC
Newton, NCSwannanoa, NCAbingdon, VACherryville, NCBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
Mitchell Community CollegeEast Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity