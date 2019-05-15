Amenities

116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center. Upstairs unit built for optimal natural light and intake of mountain surroundings. Washer and dryer, Dishwasher, Gas stove. Tenant is responsible for electric, phone, satellite, and high speed internet. No Pets as per POA. Tenants are to abide by POA Rules and Regulations, and are responsible for electricity. Not a student friendly property.



