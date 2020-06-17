465 John B Carter Rd

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO JUNE 30, 2020



Enjoy the ease of one story living in this traditional style 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. Recent updates to the home include new paint through out, updated counters and kitchen appliances, and carpeted bedrooms. Located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this property is located near US-24 and I-95.



Don't hesitate to book your showing today and see this gem for yourself! Call us at 877.751.1677



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**