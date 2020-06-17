All apartments in Vander
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

465 John B Carter Rd

465 John B Carter Road · (877) 751-1677
Location

465 John B Carter Road, Vander, NC 28312

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$749

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO JUNE 30, 2020

Enjoy the ease of one story living in this traditional style 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. Recent updates to the home include new paint through out, updated counters and kitchen appliances, and carpeted bedrooms. Located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this property is located near US-24 and I-95.

Don't hesitate to book your showing today and see this gem for yourself! Call us at 877.751.1677

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 John B Carter Rd have any available units?
465 John B Carter Rd has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 465 John B Carter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
465 John B Carter Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 John B Carter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 John B Carter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd offer parking?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not offer parking.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd have a pool?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd have accessible units?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 John B Carter Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 John B Carter Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
