accessible apartments
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
12 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terry Sanford
21 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,164
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$720
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fayetteville
10 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2034 Hope Mills Road
2034 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL RENTAL AVAILABLE! 5 office spaces- one of them has a separate wheelchair accessible entrance and bathroom, 2 waiting rooms, lounge (kitchen) and 2 more bathrooms. A big storage with lock back yard with wooden fence.
