All apartments in Southern Pines
Find more places like 140 Steelman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southern Pines, NC
/
140 Steelman Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

140 Steelman Road

140 Steelman Road · (910) 673-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southern Pines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

140 Steelman Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! This beautiful home is minutes from desirable downtown Southern Pines & a short commute to Ft. Bragg, restaurants, shopping, golf, and more. Close to so many amenities, yet it's private, peacefully surrounded by trees in marvelous wooded James Creek subdivision. You'll enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in this home filled with natural light. Enter this spacious home to a two-story foyer and living room. The first floor offers an open floor plan with a kitchen pass-through and breakfast nook. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. The living room has a natural gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and sun-flooded appeal. An oversized first-floor master bedroom includes an ensuite bath, separate sinks, large garden tub, walk-in closet, & door to screened-in porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Steelman Road have any available units?
140 Steelman Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Steelman Road have?
Some of 140 Steelman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Steelman Road currently offering any rent specials?
140 Steelman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Steelman Road pet-friendly?
No, 140 Steelman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southern Pines.
Does 140 Steelman Road offer parking?
Yes, 140 Steelman Road offers parking.
Does 140 Steelman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Steelman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Steelman Road have a pool?
No, 140 Steelman Road does not have a pool.
Does 140 Steelman Road have accessible units?
No, 140 Steelman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Steelman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Steelman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Steelman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Steelman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 140 Steelman Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln
Southern Pines, NC 28327

Similar Pages

Southern Pines 2 BedroomsSouthern Pines 3 Bedrooms
Southern Pines Apartments with GaragesSouthern Pines Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Southern Pines Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCCarrboro, NCHolly Springs, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCRaeford, NCAlbemarle, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NC
Pinehurst, NCLillington, NCAsheboro, NCDunn, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLaurinburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity