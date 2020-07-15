Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1202 Beamon Lane Available 08/05/20 Cottage lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan, Fenced yard, 2 garage, pets ok. Monkey Junction Area, Carolina Beach Rd. - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan,living room, dinning room combo with high ceilings, kitchen with bar counter top. The home has a nice size master bedroom with French doors, walk-in closet and private bath. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a hall bath with the washer and dry in the hall closet. The home also has a 2 car garage and a beautiful landscaped fenced in back yard.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



(RLNE1844334)