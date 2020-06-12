/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Pines, NC
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
166 Mount Royal Drive
166 Mount Royal Drive, Royal Pines, NC
Come home to your 4 Bed 3 Bath custom-designed Mountainside residence in this superb location! PET FRIENDLY and flexible lease options available. Sitting on .
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
10 Woodhaven Drive
10 Woodhaven Drive, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch is in a quiet South Asheville neighborhood. It has both a living room and a den. The washer and dryer are included.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Pines
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Results within 5 miles of Royal Pines
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
18 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1669 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1324 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Fox Den #204
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out on seeing this great condo in desirable South Asheville! Features include light bright interior, spacious rooms throughout, captivating kitchen, desirable corner unit, community pool & clubhouse
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biltmore Forest
1 Unit Available
617 Reed Street
617 Reed Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
617 Reed Street Available 07/01/20 Newer Construction Close to Downtown Asheville - This home was just built in 2018! Conveniently located just minutes from town, this home is less than one mile from Biltmore Village; less than two miles from
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Biltmore Forest
1 Unit Available
425 Brooklyn Rd
425 Brooklyn Road, Asheville, NC
Unique ranch style single-family home with hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the dining room, spacious yard, off-street parking, and large storage building. Gas heat and washer dryer hookups.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
64 Oakley Road
64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1636 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location! A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level.
Results within 10 miles of Royal Pines
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
34 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2426 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
