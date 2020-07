Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath detached home with open living room & kitchen layout. Stove, refrigerator, and inside washer/dryer are included. Central HVAC with gas heat.



No smokers. No pets. No Section 8 Accepted. Tenant pays for utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance or it can be included in lease for an additional $75 rent.

Minimum Qualifications Include:

-Must have at least $2100 a month in income

-Must have at least a 500 credit score

-Additional qualifications are available on our website FAQ.



*Applicants need to drive by the property before requesting a showing.*

At the end of a quiet street with a front porch & large fenced-in corner yard. Street parking. Located in Nash County near 301 Business & W. Raleigh Blvd.