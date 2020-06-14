Apartment List
/
NC
/
rockfish
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC with garage

Rockfish apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
163 Mix Trail Lane
163 Mix Trail Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1550 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA with finished bonus room, double car garage, located in Anderson Place on a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Master Bedroom

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
1009 Patrick Drive
1009 Patrick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1009 Patrick Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE COME AUGUST 1ST - Ranch style home located in Cliffdale Forest on less than an acre piece of land. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage, porch, and fenced big back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9453 Gooden Dr.
9453 Gooden Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
193 Wentworth Drive
193 Wentworth Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2050 sqft
193 Wentworth Drive Available 06/22/20 Staycation Here - Come rain or shire this is what you have been looking for. This gorgeous home is a real rental find. You can not find its unique qualities anywhere for the price.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1848 Windlock Dr.
1848 Windlock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1738 sqft
1848 Windlock ~ Aaron Lakes West - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story in Jack Britt School District.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Celestin Ct
103 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
103 Celestin Ct Available 09/18/20 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
902 Bellflower Cir
902 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
2110 sqft
902 Bellflower Cir Available 08/29/20 4 BR 2.5 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South View
1 Unit Available
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Willow Gardens Ct
112 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1390 sqft
112 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage. - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
7495 Fairpoint Dr
7495 Fairpoint Road, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1904 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house with formal living room, dining room, and great room. Large eat in kitchen and separate laundry room. Back yard has a privacy fence.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rockfish, NC

Rockfish apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rockfish 3 BedroomsRockfish Apartments with Balcony
Rockfish Apartments with ParkingRockfish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rockfish Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockfish Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NC
Lumberton, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist University