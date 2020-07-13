/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC
108 Pete Jones #22
108 Pete Jones Road, Richlands, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
108 Pete Jones #22 Available 07/15/20 108 Pete Jones #22 - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is Richlands. New LVP flooring & New appliances coming soon! Kitchen cabinets are to be refinished. (RLNE5827442)
Results within 5 miles of Richlands
220 Adagio Trl
220 Adagio Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision - Property Id: 310950 Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision of Richlands NC, outside city limits! Experience Carolina living with this beautiful floor plan guaranteed to please.
127 Grassy Pond Lane
127 Grassy Pond Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Well maintained home in a quiet, small neighborhood. This three bedroom, two and a half-bath home features a must see living room with beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors and French doors that open to a large back deck.
200 Sweet Gum Lane
200 Sweet Gum Lane, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace.
305 Scranton Court
305 Scranton Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features ceiling fans, formal dining, walk in closets, large back yard, and patio.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet.
111 Magnolia Gardens Drive
111 Magnolia Gardens Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1512 sqft
Come on in! Located in the Magnolia Gardens subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a great place to call home. Laminate in the living room and a wood burning fireplace.
103 Black Walnut Drive
103 Black Watnut Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1660 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room that has a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a large open kitchen with eat-in area.
Results within 10 miles of Richlands
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
313 Cougar Lane
313 Cougar Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
313 Cougar Lane Available 08/01/20 Large yard and adorable home! - 3 BR/ 1 Bath adorable home located right outside the city with a country feel. Large yard with sheds and play set (all as is).
220 Newport Drive
220 Newport Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1945 sqft
Neat and Tidy on Newport - This beautiful home located in the much desired subdivision of Williamsburg Plantation, is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that backs up to the wood line.
204 Maready Road
204 Maready Road, Half Moon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2548 sqft
This awesome 4 bed (with bonus), 3 bath home is perfectly situated within minutes to everything Jacksonville has to offer: shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, schools, military bases.
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2088 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
605 Blue Diamond Court
605 Blue Diamond Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2850 sqft
Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.
156 Weste Ave
156 Weste Avenue, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2097 sqft
Beautiful Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 baths! FIREPLACE! Large yard! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING No Pets Allowed (RLNE5506144)
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
125 Sunny Point Drive
125 Sunny Point Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
2381 sqft
125 Sunny Point Drive, Richlands, NC - Beautiful, warm, and inviting home in the Sunny Point subdivision.
127 Fire Tower Road
127 Fire Tower Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2187 sqft
Better get out your moving boxes because this is your new home!! Beautiful home nestled in the county but still close to Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune, and the Air Station. This home has so many amazing upgrades.
400 Raintree Road
400 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1445 sqft
Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances.
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
207 Glen Cannon Drive
207 Glen Cannon Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Townhouse. Home has stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Trash and lawn care for the front yard only is included in the monthly rent. Pets have to be approved by owner. Call today this home will not be on the market long!!
105 Cypress Bay Drive
105 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Gorgeous 2-story home in Carolina Forest. You will love this 4Br, 2.5Ba home! This home commands your attention with its manicured lawn and beautiful covered porch. When you walk in, you will be greeted by a foyer that leads to a formal sitting room.
700 Cattail Court
700 Cattail Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1617 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath home located in Southwest. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace ideal for getting cozy by on chilly winter nights.
721 Savannah Drive
721 Savannah Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,227
721 Savannah Drive Available 07/27/20 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Carolina Forest, Pets Negotiable, Fenced Back Yard - Nice three bedroom two bath home in Carolina Forest. Just minutes to area bases, shopping and restaurants.
