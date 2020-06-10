8564 US 74 Highway W

Amenities

Prime Hwy 74 access! This commercial property is located in Polkton directly on the highway. It contains four offices, a waiting room with an adjoining reception area, two meeting rooms, two bathrooms, and a break room/kitchen area. Previously, it was outfitted to be a doctor's office, so each room is equipped with a sink and storage area, but the possibilities for this property are endless. Don't miss this opportunity for visibility and accessibility for your business. Contact us today to schedule a showing!