Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:35 AM

8564 US 74 Highway W

8564 W. Cliff Martin Highway · (704) 242-2740
Location

8564 W. Cliff Martin Highway, Polkton, NC 28135

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Hwy 74 access! This commercial property is located in Polkton directly on the highway. It contains four offices, a waiting room with an adjoining reception area, two meeting rooms, two bathrooms, and a break room/kitchen area. Previously, it was outfitted to be a doctor's office, so each room is equipped with a sink and storage area, but the possibilities for this property are endless. Don't miss this opportunity for visibility and accessibility for your business. Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have any available units?
8564 US 74 Highway W has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8564 US 74 Highway W currently offering any rent specials?
8564 US 74 Highway W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8564 US 74 Highway W pet-friendly?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polkton.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W offer parking?
Yes, 8564 US 74 Highway W does offer parking.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have a pool?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W does not have a pool.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have accessible units?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W does not have accessible units.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8564 US 74 Highway W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8564 US 74 Highway W does not have units with air conditioning.
