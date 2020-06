Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath at Linville Gardens. Fully Furnished and ready for move in late June or July 1st! Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and updated bathroom vanity. Beautifully maintained! Carpets to be stretched after current tenant moves out. HOA covers water, sewer, trash, basic cable and WIFI! All you need to pay is your electricity bill. Call to schedule showing appointment.