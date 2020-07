Amenities

Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Two car garage , main floor master suite and full size laundry room. Large beautiful yard that sits on a corner lot with access to a cul de sac for kids to ride bikes. Covered front porch. Perfect location! Pets are negotiable at owners discretion with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.