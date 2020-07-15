719 Ridgecrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful new Modular home (built to stick-built specs and comps like a stick-built home as well), is a must see! It is situated in the much sought-after subdivision, Summit Ridge. This great neighborhood is just 15 minutes from Wilmington, beaches, shopping, school and work! Country living with quick access to the city. This new home has a massive kitchen with more cabinet space than you'll need. It has all new appliances. There is a large living room, dining room and den. And, the expansive master bedroom is on the opposite side of the 2 spare bedrooms for privacy. The kitchen has an arch cutout with a bar on both sides of the opening for serving into the living room. The master bath is huge with a large garden bath and double sink. Enjoy your quiet surroundings on your new covered front porch (8 x 12) or 10 x 10 back porch. Come see this great find today. We placed this home on various listing very early in the building phase and that is why it is showing on the rental market for so long. Taking applications now.

New 1600 SF 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home in Rocky Point, NC.