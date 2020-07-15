All apartments in Pender County
719 Ridgecrest Lane
719 Ridgecrest Lane

719 Ridgecrest Ln · (910) 352-5806
Location

719 Ridgecrest Ln, Pender County, NC 28457

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful new Modular home (built to stick-built specs and comps like a stick-built home as well), is a must see! It is situated in the much sought-after subdivision, Summit Ridge. This great neighborhood is just 15 minutes from Wilmington, beaches, shopping, school and work! Country living with quick access to the city. This new home has a massive kitchen with more cabinet space than you'll need. It has all new appliances. There is a large living room, dining room and den. And, the expansive master bedroom is on the opposite side of the 2 spare bedrooms for privacy. The kitchen has an arch cutout with a bar on both sides of the opening for serving into the living room. The master bath is huge with a large garden bath and double sink. Enjoy your quiet surroundings on your new covered front porch (8 x 12) or 10 x 10 back porch. Come see this great find today. We placed this home on various listing very early in the building phase and that is why it is showing on the rental market for so long. Taking applications now.
New 1600 SF 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home in Rocky Point, NC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have any available units?
719 Ridgecrest Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 719 Ridgecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
719 Ridgecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Ridgecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pender County.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Ridgecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Ridgecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
