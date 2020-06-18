Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

7475 Thai's Trail Available 07/15/20 3 BR, 1 Garage Brick Patio in Odgen! Close to Mayfair, Wrighstivlle Beach, HWY17, New flooring and Paint! - Lovely 3 bedroom home with New flooring and paint! Wonderful space from open floor plan. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. The living room is open to the dining room with high ceilings and good natural light. The master bedroom is a nice size with a walk in closet and private bath. The home also has a back patio and a one car garage. conveniently located in the Bayshore area off Market St - 10 minutes to Wrightsville Beach. Pets case by case, washer and dryer hook ups.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.



(RLNE5829337)