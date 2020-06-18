All apartments in Ogden
7475 Thai's Trail
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7475 Thai's Trail

7475 Thais Trail · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7475 Thais Trail, Ogden, NC 28411

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7475 Thai's Trail · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7475 Thai's Trail Available 07/15/20 3 BR, 1 Garage Brick Patio in Odgen! Close to Mayfair, Wrighstivlle Beach, HWY17, New flooring and Paint! - Lovely 3 bedroom home with New flooring and paint! Wonderful space from open floor plan. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. The living room is open to the dining room with high ceilings and good natural light. The master bedroom is a nice size with a walk in closet and private bath. The home also has a back patio and a one car garage. conveniently located in the Bayshore area off Market St - 10 minutes to Wrightsville Beach. Pets case by case, washer and dryer hook ups.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE5829337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7475 Thai's Trail have any available units?
7475 Thai's Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7475 Thai's Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7475 Thai's Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7475 Thai's Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7475 Thai's Trail does offer parking.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail have a pool?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail have accessible units?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7475 Thai's Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7475 Thai's Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
