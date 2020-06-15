All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1665 Canady Road

1665 Canady Avenue · (910) 799-2700
Location

1665 Canady Avenue, Ogden, NC 28411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1665 Canady Road · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1665 Canady Road Available 06/19/20 1665 Canady Road - Waterfront Property with Boat Slip! This home will not last long! Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on Pages Creek off of Middle Sound Loop Road with a boat slip accessible even in low tide. The homes sits on 1 acre of property with mature live oak trees. This ranch style home boasts views all the way to the ICWW. The backyard features a patio that extends to a large lawn area sure to bring hours of outdoor enjoyment. This interior features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen, living room, and sunroom, as well as formal dining room. The master suite offers beautiful water views and access to the back patio. The 2 car garage offers an abundance of storage space which includes a large 24x12 storage room in addition to an area above the garage accessed by stairs. This home is close to Mayfaire Shopping Center & Wrightsville Beach! No Smoking. No Cats. Dogs Negotiable. Lawn Care and Water (Well) are included. Call today to schedule a showing. The property will be owner managed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

