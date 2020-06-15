Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1665 Canady Road Available 06/19/20 1665 Canady Road - Waterfront Property with Boat Slip! This home will not last long! Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on Pages Creek off of Middle Sound Loop Road with a boat slip accessible even in low tide. The homes sits on 1 acre of property with mature live oak trees. This ranch style home boasts views all the way to the ICWW. The backyard features a patio that extends to a large lawn area sure to bring hours of outdoor enjoyment. This interior features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen, living room, and sunroom, as well as formal dining room. The master suite offers beautiful water views and access to the back patio. The 2 car garage offers an abundance of storage space which includes a large 24x12 storage room in addition to an area above the garage accessed by stairs. This home is close to Mayfaire Shopping Center & Wrightsville Beach! No Smoking. No Cats. Dogs Negotiable. Lawn Care and Water (Well) are included. Call today to schedule a showing. The property will be owner managed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5855726)