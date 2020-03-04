All apartments in Northlakes
Find more places like 6160 Timberlane Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northlakes, NC
/
6160 Timberlane Terrace
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:58 PM

6160 Timberlane Terrace

6160 Timberlane Terrace · (704) 957-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC 28601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area. There is a large laundry room with half bath on the first floor. Upstairs are two guest bedrooms, a spacious guest bathroom and the master bedroom with full bath. There is a two car garage with tons of storage and an additional parking pad to make turn around a breeze. Sit on the front porch with your morning coffee. Out back you will find plenty of room for entertaining on the deck, brick porch or in the fenced backyard. Northlake is a wonderful neighborhood with community beach, picnic area, tennis court and boat launch! Just a few minutes to Hickory and 30 minutes to Banner Elk. Small pet ok with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult 18 and over. Credit and criminal background check are part of the application process.Contact Andie Taylor at 704-957-5564 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have any available units?
6160 Timberlane Terrace has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have?
Some of 6160 Timberlane Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 Timberlane Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6160 Timberlane Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 Timberlane Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6160 Timberlane Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does offer parking.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have a pool?
No, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 Timberlane Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 Timberlane Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6160 Timberlane Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NC
Davidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCClover, SCDenver, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NC
Kannapolis, NCRanlo, NCLenoir, NCLincolnton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson CollegeJohnson C Smith University
Lenoir-Rhyne University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity