6160 Timberlane Terrace

Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area. There is a large laundry room with half bath on the first floor. Upstairs are two guest bedrooms, a spacious guest bathroom and the master bedroom with full bath. There is a two car garage with tons of storage and an additional parking pad to make turn around a breeze. Sit on the front porch with your morning coffee. Out back you will find plenty of room for entertaining on the deck, brick porch or in the fenced backyard. Northlake is a wonderful neighborhood with community beach, picnic area, tennis court and boat launch! Just a few minutes to Hickory and 30 minutes to Banner Elk. Small pet ok with $500 pet fee. $50 application fee per adult 18 and over. Credit and criminal background check are part of the application process.Contact Andie Taylor at 704-957-5564 for more information.