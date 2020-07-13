20 Apartments for rent in Newport, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Newport

1 Unit Available
916 Hibbs Rd
916 Hibbs Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
2000 sqft
916 Hibbs Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Newport home! - Available 8/1/2020 This ranch style 3 bedroom will welcome you home with a spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Newport

1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Havelock Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights.

1 Unit Available
130 Kobe Drive
130 Kobe Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
900 sqft
Available 8/10/2020This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Havelock is located just minutes away from the USMC Cherry Point base, beaches and shopping.

1 Unit Available
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.

1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.

1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
115 Keith Drive
115 Keith Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Nice clean well maintained home centrally located. Large Corner Lot. Open Living Area. Available Immediately. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. Email inquiries only.

1 Unit Available
132 Twin Wood Drive
132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family.
Results within 10 miles of Newport

1 Unit Available
149 Woodland Dr
149 Woodland Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1100 sqft
149 Woodland Dr Available 08/10/20 Single Family home - Available 8/10/2020 The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has amazing features such as tile floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, painted floors in the 2 car garage and much

1 Unit Available
5506 Fredeen Court
5506 Fredeen Court, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
Waterfront apartment at Emerald Isle. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Large, open living/kitchen/dining area. Lovely views of Bogue Sound & Intracoastal Waterway from all rooms. Large deck, boat dock & boat lift. Minutes from public water access.

1 Unit Available
7019 Sound Drive S
7019 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Nice duplex on soundside of Emerald Isle. Great sound view & large deck! 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Recent improvements include interior paint and hard-surface luxury vinyl plant flooring. Open living area w/large open deck.

1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
301 Tall Pine Rd
301 Tall Pine Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1114 sqft
301 Tall Pine Road - Three bedroom house with an attached garage, has an energy efficient heat pump, screened porch & dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.

1 Unit Available
235 Grove Lane
235 Grove Ln, Craven County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1067 sqft
Great newer townhouse located close to MCAS Cherry Point. Home features two master bedrooms upstairs with en-suite bathrooms and closets.

1 Unit Available
12 Cherokee Drive
12 Cherokee Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
2225 sqft
Available 8/21/2020Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the heart of Havelock. This grand 2 story home features a covered front porch, open back deck and 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newport, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

