6425 Myrtle Grove Road Available 08/12/20 4 BR/3 Bath, BOAT RAMP to ICW. Fenced, Living room & Den - This home is a can't miss opportunity! This large 4 bedroom has 3 full baths, is 2100 sq ft, fenced yard, wired shed and has access to the boat ramp and dock in Hickory Knoll! No more fighting the lines at the public boat ramps and great for paddle boarding, kayaking and more! The home has a kitchen with an island for cooking ease, tiled floors and stainless side by side fridge. The rest of the house has hardwoods and carpet. The 4th bedroom is huge with it's own full bath. Formal dining room or living room with hard wood floors. two den family room spaces, one with corner fire place. 3 Bedrooms down with two baths and 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Pets case by case. No students!



(RLNE2398675)