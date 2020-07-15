All apartments in Myrtle Grove
Find more places like
6425 Myrtle Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Grove, NC
/
6425 Myrtle Grove Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

6425 Myrtle Grove Road

6425 Myrtle Grove Road · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6425 Myrtle Grove Road, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6425 Myrtle Grove Road · Avail. Aug 12

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6425 Myrtle Grove Road Available 08/12/20 4 BR/3 Bath, BOAT RAMP to ICW. Fenced, Living room & Den - This home is a can't miss opportunity! This large 4 bedroom has 3 full baths, is 2100 sq ft, fenced yard, wired shed and has access to the boat ramp and dock in Hickory Knoll! No more fighting the lines at the public boat ramps and great for paddle boarding, kayaking and more! The home has a kitchen with an island for cooking ease, tiled floors and stainless side by side fridge. The rest of the house has hardwoods and carpet. The 4th bedroom is huge with it's own full bath. Formal dining room or living room with hard wood floors. two den family room spaces, one with corner fire place. 3 Bedrooms down with two baths and 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Pets case by case. No students!

(RLNE2398675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have any available units?
6425 Myrtle Grove Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have?
Some of 6425 Myrtle Grove Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Myrtle Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Myrtle Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Myrtle Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road offer parking?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have a pool?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Myrtle Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Myrtle Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive
Myrtle Grove, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Myrtle Grove 2 BedroomsMyrtle Grove Apartments with BalconiesMyrtle Grove Apartments with GymsMyrtle Grove Apartments with PoolsMyrtle Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCSilver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington